Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Total Votes and EVM Counts Different in 95 Constituencies?

Reports claimed that differences between the actual voting data and the figures from EVMs during vote counting surfaced in 95 constituencies. These issues were observed between the initial EVM results on November 20 and the data verified on November 23.

The 285 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra went to polls in a single day on November 20. The voting continued, and the results were announced on November 23. The ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a smashing victory, carrying its allies—Shiv Sena and NCP—with its momentum.

The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 57 seats, and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar won 41 seats. In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a massive jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar managed just 10 seats.

Less Voting in These Constituencies

Akkalkuva

Pathari

Ambegaon

Navapur

Ghansawangi

Shirur

open

Badnapur

Indapur

Shirpur

Aurangabad West

Baramati

chop

Gangapur

Mawl

Bhusawal

Nandgaon

Kothrud

Jalgaon city

Malegaon Ext

Khadakwasla

Chalisgaon

Horticulture

Pune Containment

Pachora

Sinner

Kopargaon

Jamner

tear

Shevgaon

Akot

Nalasopara

Latur Rural

Akola West

Vasai

Latur City

Morshi

Bhiwandi West

Ahmedpur

Wardha

Kalyan West

Ouch

Sawner

Kalyan Rural

Tuljapur

Nagpur Central

Ambernath

turn over

Nagpur West

Meera Bhayander

Solapur city center

Kamathi

Ovala Majivada

Kolhapur North

Armory

Kopri Pachpakkhadi

Khanapur 

Aheri

Dindoshi

 

Ballarpur

Charkop

 

Chimur

Vileparle

 

Vani

Chandivali

 

Nanded South

Sion Koliwada

 

the face

Mumbadevi

 

Kalmanuri

Panvel

 

Jintur

Borrowed

 

Gangakhed

Alibaug

 

EVMs in 19 constituencies recorded more votes than expected. EVMs in 76 constituencies showed fewer votes than recorded. Further investigations during booth-level (Form 20) verifications may reveal additional discrepancies.

More Voting in These Constituencies

Amgaon 

Malegaon Central

Karmala

Umarkhed

report

Solapur South

Iron

Chandwad

Cagle

Degalur

Dindori

Kolhapur South

Hingoli 

Boiser

bracelets

Aurangabad East

Bhosari

 

Vaijapur

Parli

 

However, there is no variation in 193 constituencies. The voting data and EVM statistics remain consistent, with accurate tallies between votes cast and counted. 

