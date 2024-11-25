Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Total Votes and EVM Counts Different in 95 Constituencies?

Reports claimed that differences between the actual voting data and the figures from EVMs during vote counting surfaced in 95 constituencies. These issues were observed between the initial EVM results on November 20 and the data verified on November 23.

The 285 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra went to polls in a single day on November 20. The voting continued, and the results were announced on November 23. The ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a smashing victory, carrying its allies—Shiv Sena and NCP—with its momentum.

The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 57 seats, and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar won 41 seats. In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a massive jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar managed just 10 seats.

Less Voting in These Constituencies

Akkalkuva Pathari Ambegaon Navapur Ghansawangi Shirur open Badnapur Indapur Shirpur Aurangabad West Baramati chop Gangapur Mawl Bhusawal Nandgaon Kothrud Jalgaon city Malegaon Ext Khadakwasla Chalisgaon Horticulture Pune Containment Pachora Sinner Kopargaon Jamner tear Shevgaon Akot Nalasopara Latur Rural Akola West Vasai Latur City Morshi Bhiwandi West Ahmedpur Wardha Kalyan West Ouch Sawner Kalyan Rural Tuljapur Nagpur Central Ambernath turn over Nagpur West Meera Bhayander Solapur city center Kamathi Ovala Majivada Kolhapur North Armory Kopri Pachpakkhadi Khanapur Aheri Dindoshi Ballarpur Charkop Chimur Vileparle Vani Chandivali Nanded South Sion Koliwada the face Mumbadevi Kalmanuri Panvel Jintur Borrowed Gangakhed Alibaug

EVMs in 19 constituencies recorded more votes than expected. EVMs in 76 constituencies showed fewer votes than recorded. Further investigations during booth-level (Form 20) verifications may reveal additional discrepancies.

More Voting in These Constituencies

Amgaon Malegaon Central Karmala Umarkhed report Solapur South Iron Chandwad Cagle Degalur Dindori Kolhapur South Hingoli Boiser bracelets Aurangabad East Bhosari Vaijapur Parli

However, there is no variation in 193 constituencies. The voting data and EVM statistics remain consistent, with accurate tallies between votes cast and counted.