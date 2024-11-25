Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Total Votes and EVM Counts Different in 95 Constituencies?
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 25, 2024 01:44 PM2024-11-25T13:44:21+5:302024-11-25T13:44:30+5:30
Reports claimed that differences between the actual voting data and the figures from EVMs during vote counting surfaced in 95 constituencies.
Reports claimed that differences between the actual voting data and the figures from EVMs during vote counting surfaced in 95 constituencies. These issues were observed between the initial EVM results on November 20 and the data verified on November 23.
The 285 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra went to polls in a single day on November 20. The voting continued, and the results were announced on November 23. The ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a smashing victory, carrying its allies—Shiv Sena and NCP—with its momentum.
The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 57 seats, and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar won 41 seats. In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a massive jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar managed just 10 seats.
Less Voting in These Constituencies
Akkalkuva
Pathari
Ambegaon
Navapur
Ghansawangi
Shirur
open
Badnapur
Indapur
Shirpur
Aurangabad West
Baramati
chop
Gangapur
Mawl
Bhusawal
Nandgaon
Kothrud
Jalgaon city
Malegaon Ext
Khadakwasla
Chalisgaon
Horticulture
Pune Containment
Pachora
Sinner
Kopargaon
Jamner
tear
Shevgaon
Akot
Nalasopara
Latur Rural
Akola West
Vasai
Latur City
Morshi
Bhiwandi West
Ahmedpur
Wardha
Kalyan West
Ouch
Sawner
Kalyan Rural
Tuljapur
Nagpur Central
Ambernath
turn over
Nagpur West
Meera Bhayander
Solapur city center
Kamathi
Ovala Majivada
Kolhapur North
Armory
Kopri Pachpakkhadi
Khanapur
Aheri
Dindoshi
Ballarpur
Charkop
Chimur
Vileparle
Vani
Chandivali
Nanded South
Sion Koliwada
the face
Mumbadevi
Kalmanuri
Panvel
Jintur
Borrowed
Gangakhed
Alibaug
EVMs in 19 constituencies recorded more votes than expected. EVMs in 76 constituencies showed fewer votes than recorded. Further investigations during booth-level (Form 20) verifications may reveal additional discrepancies.
More Voting in These Constituencies
Amgaon
Malegaon Central
Karmala
Umarkhed
report
Solapur South
Iron
Chandwad
Cagle
Degalur
Dindori
Kolhapur South
Hingoli
Boiser
bracelets
Aurangabad East
Bhosari
Vaijapur
Parli
However, there is no variation in 193 constituencies. The voting data and EVM statistics remain consistent, with accurate tallies between votes cast and counted.