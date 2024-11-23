Maharashtra Election Results Are Completely Unexpected and Incomprehensible, Says Uddhav Thackeray

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance faced a crushing defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly election results announced today. The Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) suffered a significant blow, securing only 16 seats. Reacting to the outcome, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray stated that results are completely unexpected and incomprehensible.

Speaking to the media, Uddhav Thackeray reflected on the election results, calling them "completely unexpected incomprehensible." He remarked, "Even if you don't agree, the result is. The question for everyone is how this outcome came about." Thackeray extended his congratulations to the winners and expressed gratitude to voters who supported the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates. He added, "The results were more like a tsunami than a wave. However, whether the general public agrees with the outcome is also an important question."

Thackeray further stated that, considering the overall numbers, the current government may no longer need to bring bills for approval during assembly sessions. "In short, it's as if the opposition is being rendered irrelevant," he said. Referring to BJP President J.P. Nadda's remark from a year and a half ago about the possibility of having only one party in the country, Thackeray expressed concern, saying, "It's alarming to think they might be moving towards the concept of one nation, one election, and one party."

Thackeray noted that, despite their extensive travel across the state, the election results raised questions about why people supported the Grand Alliance. He speculated whether issues like low soybean prices, unpurchased cotton, and industries moving to Gujarat contributed to the anger. He also questioned whether the lack of focus on women's safety played a role. "This verdict is unimaginable, and the reasons behind it will need to be uncovered in the coming days," Thackeray said.