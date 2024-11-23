Maharashtra Elections Result 2024: BJP Plans Post-Result Strategy; Elected MLAs May Arrive in Mumbai via Special Plane

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections has begun, with predictions and speculations regarding the likely winners already dominating discussions. Both the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance are preparing for the outcomes with post-win strategies in place. The MVA held a meeting on Friday to outline its plans in case of a favorable result. The coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), discussed measures to consolidate its position and ensure smooth coordination among its members.

On the same day, senior BJP leaders convened at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Sagar bungalow to strategize for the immediate aftermath of the results. Sources revealed that Fadnavis also consulted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over the phone to coordinate efforts across the alliance.

Prominent attendees at the BJP meeting included Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister Girish Mahajan, former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, and senior leaders such as Praveen Darekar, Prasad Lad, Shrikant Bhartiya, and Mohit Kambhoj. A 20-minute closed-door discussion between Fadnavis and Bhupendra Yadav was a key feature of the meeting.

The BJP’s focus remains on securing the loyalty of its alliance MLAs. Discussions were held on transporting MLAs from the grand alliance to Mumbai using special flights if needed, ensuring their availability for crucial decision-making following the results. The plan is to have all MLAs present in Mumbai by Saturday night or Sunday to consolidate post-result strategies.

Independent Candidates and BJP’s Confidence

The BJP estimates that 10 to 12 independent and rebel candidates might secure victories. While they are not expected to win in large numbers, their support could still influence key outcomes in specific constituencies. However, BJP leaders expressed confidence that the Mahayuti would secure a clear majority on its own.

Initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai campaign, and various voter-friendly schemes of the Central and State governments are believed to have played a significant role in garnering public support.

Speaking after the meeting, Raosaheb Danve reiterated the alliance's confidence, stating, "We believe we will not need independents to form the government. However, if they choose to join us, they will be welcome."

As the vote counting progresses, both alliances remain optimistic. The outcome will determine the political landscape of Maharashtra and set the stage for the formation of the next government.