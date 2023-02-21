Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan says he is being spied, claims threat to life

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Monday said "some private and contractual persons" were spying on him and attempts were also being made to defame him or someone through forgery of his official letters. Chavan said all these attempts may be part of a conspiracy to harm him and the police must register an offence.

Maharashtra Chief Minister, speaking to reporters in Pune later in the day, said he had spoken to Mr Chavan and assured him of a thorough probe. Some private and contractual persons are spying on me. It has appeared a person is collecting details of my meetings, travel plans etc. There is a possibility some conspiracy is being hatched against me to cause some harm. The police should take cognisance of it and take appropriate legal action," he tweeted. I have earlier informed the Nanded superintendent of police about such practices. I suspect the document forgery is likely to be used to defame someone ahead of some elections," he said.Mr Chavan said police have been probing his complaint since January 31, adding he had come across another fake letter of him "addressing" then CM Thackeray on the Maratha quota issue. Speaking to reporters in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he had spoken to Mr Chavan on the issue and has assured him of a detailed investigation. Shinde said he had spoken to the state director general of police and have told him to start a detailed probe into the incidents mentioned by Mr Chavan