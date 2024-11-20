Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Mahayuti Forming Govt With Majority Seats Predicts Opinion Poll

The voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections has concluded with around 58% voter turnout by 5 pm. According to the latest exit poll trends, the ruling Mahayuti alliance is on track to secure a comfortable victory in the assembly elections. Exit polls on Wednesday indicated the BJP-led alliance is expected to win between 175-195 seats. The Congress-led MVA is projected to secure 85-112 seats, with other parties winning 7-12 seats.

Pollster Matrize predicted a significant victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance, estimating the BJP to win between 150-170 seats. The Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (SCP) alliance is expected to win 110-130 seats, with independents and other parties likely to secure 8-10 seats.

Chanakya Strategies' exit poll also forecasted a BJP+ win, projecting the MVA to win between 130-138 seats, while BJP+ is expected to secure 152-160 seats. P-Mark exit polls confirmed a majority for the BJP-led NDA, with 154 of the 288 seats. The MATRIZE seat and vote share projections indicated a close race, with BJP+ securing 48% of the vote share.

In Maharashtra, which has 288 assembly this election marks the first for Shiv Sena and NCP after their split, making it a crucial test for Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, who are facing challenges from Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, respectively. All the exit polls released so far have given the edge to the ruling Mahayuti government to form the next government in Maharashtra. The alliances need to cross the 145-mark to form the government. The results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be announced on November 23.