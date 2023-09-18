Maharashtra: Fadnavis expresses confidence in India's ability to become the third-largest economy

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his confidence in India's ability to become the third-largest economy by leveraging the potential of creating a skilled workforce in the country.On Sunday, PM Modi launched a new skill-based scheme called 'PM Vishwakarma.' This initiative will not only provide skill training but also financial assistance to traditional artisans and other individuals. Fadnavis said that this will fulfill the dream of a skilled India.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hit out at the opposition parties, and asked what they did for the Marathwada region in the state when they were in power for two-and-a-half years.The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was speaking to reporters following his arrival at the airport here to attend a meeting of the state cabinet.The opposition parties have been alleging that the Eknath Shinde government failed to implement the decisions taken for the development of Marathwada, which comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously known as Aurangabad), Osmanabad, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani districts.