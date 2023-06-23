Maharashtra: Fair price shops to soon provide postal, banking and Aadhaar service

Fair price shops in Maharashtra will soon provide banking, postal and Aadhaar card-related services, state minister Ravindra Chavan said. The state Food and Civil Supplies minister said there are 50,000 FPS in Maharashtra.

These shops will start giving Payment Bank of India Post and other banking services as well as Aadhaar card related services soon. It will help FPS owners to augment earnings, he said.

Banks can voluntarily appoint their correspondents in such shops. The operators of these shops were facing financial challenges due to low margin in food grain distribution. With integration of other services, these shops could become sustainable, he added.