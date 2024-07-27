Maharashtra: Family Carries Injured Tribal Man on Cot for 14 KM to Reach hospital in Gadchiroli

Family members carried an injured tribal man on a cot for about 14 kilometres, crossing a swollen stream by boat, to reach the nearest hospital in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

Mallu Majji (67) of Bhatpar village in Bhamragadh tehsil, about 1,000 km from Mumbai, suffered injuries while working on his farm on Thursday. His son, Pusu Majji, and a few others turned a cot into a makeshift stretcher and set out for the hospital.

The rural hospital at Bhamragadh in the district bordering Chhattisgarh is about 14 km from the village. Residents of Bhatpar have to cross a stream, which doesn’t have a bridge. to access the medical facility.

Earlier this year, a four-year-old boy lost his life because an ambulance was not available on time. Even after that, the situation is not improving but it is seen that the tribals in the remote areas are suffering greatly.