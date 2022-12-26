Maharashtra farmers outfit stages protest over various demands in Latur

Activists of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSS), a farmer's organisation, staged an agitation in Maharashtra's Latur district over various demands, including crop insurance.

According to a report of PTI, Activists and leaders of the organisation staged a dharna outside the collector's office here. Protestors have demanded that farmers should be paid a protected amount of Rs 54,000 per hectare under soybean crop insurance, advocate Vijaykumar Jadhav, an office-bearer of the organisation said.

Among other demands, farmers have also sought that a lump sum of Rs 3,000 per hectare be paid for sugarcane for the year 2022-23, weighing scale of all sugar factories be made online and relief amount be disbursed to farmers who suffered crop losses due to heavy rains, he said.

Incentive subsidy of up to Rs 50,000 is being distributed to farmers who repay loans regularly and two lists have been declared. The SSS has demanded that a third list also be released immediately and grants be transferred to beneficiaries, Jadhav said.