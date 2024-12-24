Maharashtra Farmers to Lead Second Green Revolution with Solar Energy, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that adopting green energy will enable farmers in the state to spearhead a second green revolution. He highlighted the development of solar-powered villages across Maharashtra, ensuring daytime electricity availability for farmers.

"Adoption of green energy will pave the way for Maharashtra's farmers to lead the second green revolution in the near future," the chief minister said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated projects under the Chief Minister's Solar Agriculture Feeder Project 2.0 at Umbratha in Washim district and Narangwadi in Dharashiv district via video conferencing. He stated that the Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme aims to provide farmers with sustainable and free daytime electricity.

Currently, Maharashtra supplies 16,000 MW of electricity to farmers. Fadnavis noted that the transition of all power feeders to solar energy began two years ago and will be completed in phases.