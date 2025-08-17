Maharashtra: Father and Four Children Found Dead in Shirdi Well, Mass Suicide Suspected

In deeply disturbing incident from Shirdi, police recovered the bodies of a man and his four children from a well. Authorities suspect that the father may have killed his children before taking his own life following a dispute with his wife. However, officers have stressed that murder cannot be ruled out at this stage.

According to officials, initial findings suggest that the father, deeply upset after a quarrel with his wife, may have taken the extreme step.Even as suicide remains the primary suspicion, investigators are keeping other possibilities open. The authorities are awaiting the postmortem report, which will provide clarity on the exact cause of death of the victims.

The Shirdi Police, along with senior officers from Nashik, have begun a detailed inquiry into the case. Further details are expected once forensic reports are received. According to a eyewitness "Around 12–1 PM, the body of a girl was seen floating in a well. When the villagers noticed it, we also went there. At that time, a mobile phone and a slipper were found, with the slipper belonging to a man, while the body was of a girl. The discovery has left locals in shock, and police presence in the area has been increased.