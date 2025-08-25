Maharashtra: Father and Son Seriously Injured in Sloth Bear Attack Near Junona Village Chandrapur

In a sensational incident, a father-son duo was seriously injured in a bear attack in a forest area near a homeless shelter in Junona on Saturday. As per reports, Arun Kukse and his son Vijay had gone to the forest near Junona village, close to Chandrapur city, in the morning to collect leaves of the 'kudy' vegetable in compartment number 479 of the Junona forest reserve area.

On their way back, a male sloth bear attacked them. The bear grabbed Arun Kukse and held him forcefully. When Arun tried to free himself, the bear bit his son, seriously injuring him as well. Hearing their screams, villagers rushed to the scene and reportedly attacked the bear to rescue the duo. The forest department later captured the seriously injured bear, which succumbed to its injuries.The injured father and son were admitted to a hospital in Chandrapur. Arun, who was in critical condition, was later shifted to a hospital in Nagpur for further treatment.