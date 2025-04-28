Maharashtra: Father Dies of Heart Attack While Celebrating Daughter’s UPSC Success in Yavatmal

Yavatmal, Maharashtra (April 28, 2025): A moment of pride turned to tragedy in Vagad (Ijara), Mahagaon Taluka, when Prahlad Khandare, a retired extension officer of the Pusad Panchayat Samiti, collapsed and died of a heart attack while celebrating his daughter’s success in the UPSC examination. Khandare’s daughter, Mohini, had recently achieved an impressive rank in the Union Public Service Commission exam. The family, along with neighbors, relatives, and well-wishers, gathered to celebrate her achievement. The success had brought recognition to their small village and national attention to Mohini’s hard work and dedication.

According to local sources, Khandare was overwhelmed with emotion and joy as he celebrated his daughter’s accomplishment. However, during the celebration, he suddenly collapsed. His family and neighbors rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The cause of death was confirmed as a massive heart attack.

The village, which had been filled with cheers for Mohini’s success, was soon engulfed in grief. The joyous occasion was replaced by a somber atmosphere as the community mourned the sudden loss of a man who had dedicated his life to public service and his daughter’s education.

Mohini, who had worked tirelessly to achieve her dream, was left heartbroken as her success was overshadowed by the devastating loss of her father.