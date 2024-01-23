Maharashtra Final Voter List Released: Over 9 Crore Eligible to Vote

The final voter list for the state of Maharashtra has finally been released, and a total of 90,124,310 voters are eligible to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the number of voters in the age group of 18 to 29 has increased by 14,00,3798 in the final voter list compared to the draft voter list published on October 27, 2023. The number of voters in this age group now stands at 1,73,63,865.This year, in the backdrop of the two important elections of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, a special summary revision program and a door-to-door survey campaign were conducted in the state to update the voter lists. The program included a door-to-door survey to verify the details of registered voters. It also allowed voters to register their names afresh or to make changes to their existing details.

The net increase of 4,12,416 voters in the final voter list is significant. This is likely due to the fact that the population of Maharashtra is growing rapidly. The increase in the number of voters is important because it ensures that all eligible voters have the opportunity to participate in the democratic process. The increase in the female-male ratio in the voter list from 917 to 922 is also significant. This suggests that more women are registering their names to vote. This is a positive trend, as it indicates that women are becoming more politically aware and engaged.

The total number of voters in the state has increased to 90,124,310. Of these, 44,74,72,379 are men, 43,76,66,808 are women, and 5,492 are transgender voters. In this revision program, 6,70,302 new voters have been added to the age group of 18 to 19. The number of voters in the age group of 20 to 29 has increased by 8,33,496.In the draft list, the number of voters in the age group of 18 to 19 was 3,48,691 (0.38%), which has increased to 10,18,993 (1.12%) in the final voter list. The number of voters in the age group of 20 to 29 in the draft list was 1,55,11,376 (17.8%), which has increased to 1,63,44,872 (17.91%) in the final list.