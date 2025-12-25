Maharashtra: FIR Filed Against Satara Man for Molesting Pune Woman After Social Media Friendship

After getting acquainted through social media, a young man allegedly called his female friend from Pune to Satara and molested her. In connection with the incident, a case of molestation has been registered against a youth at the Satara City Police Station. The accused has been identified as Aliabbas Bagwan, a resident of Satara. The victim is a highly educated young woman residing in Pune district.

According to the complaint, the accused sent the woman a friend request on social media in May 2025. As the profile was unfamiliar, she initially ignored it. However, the accused later obtained her phone number through Instagram and began calling her. Despite her avoiding his calls, he repeatedly contacted her through Instagram calls and messages, stating that he wanted to befriend her. Eventually, the woman accepted the friendship.

Subsequently, the accused invited her to visit the Kaas Plateau. Trusting him as a friend, the woman came to Satara on September 2. Instead of taking her to Kaas Plateau, the accused allegedly took her to the MIDC area in Satara, where he held her hand and behaved inappropriately while expressing his desire to marry her. This act caused her mental distress and humiliation.

After the incident, the woman returned to Pune. However, the accused allegedly continued to harass her through messages and phone calls. Troubled by this, the victim approached the Satara City Police Station and lodged a complaint.