Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Bhiwandi

A fire broke out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal village in Thane district on Sunday. A large plume of dark smoke due to the fire was seen coming out from the chemical godown.As per the reports, no casualty has been reported in the blaze so far. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Few days ago a fire had erupted at a dying factory in Bhiwandi.According to officials, the fire originated from the factory premises situated behind Baghe Firdos Mosque in Bhiwandi and quickly extended to a nearby building.