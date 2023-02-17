Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at loom manufacturing factory at Bhiwandi

A fire broke out at a loom manufacturing factory at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday morning, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that destroyed the unit located in the Narpoli area, said regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.

The fire started around 1.15 am and was put out at 4 am, he said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that cooling operations were underway.

Earlier, a fire brigade official was injured after a fire broke out on the seventh floor of an under-construction high-rise in Prabhadevi area of central Mumbai, officials said.

A compressed oxygen gas cylinder exploded in one of the godowns, thereby causing more spread of the fire,” the official said. A senior fire brigade official received injury in the incident.