Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Bhiwani
By ANI | Published: June 8, 2022 12:23 PM 2022-06-08T12:23:10+5:30 2022-06-08T12:30:18+5:30
A massive fire broke out at a plastic godown in Thane's Bhiwandi.
As per the fire department, four fire tenders are present at the spot.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
( With inputs from ANI )
