Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Bhiwandi; 3 injured

A fire broke out in Bhiwandi's Parasnath complex godown on Friday, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

As many as five fire extinguisher vehicles were rushed to the spot.

In this accident, three sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor