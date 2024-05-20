Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out at Shop in Kapde Gali in Panvel (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 20, 2024 11:22 AM2024-05-20T11:22:05+5:302024-05-20T11:25:39+5:30
A fire broke out at a shop located in Kapde Gali in Maharashtra's Panvel on Monday morning, May 20. Firefighters are currently battling the blaze to contain the situation and prevent further damage.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.
Visuals From the Spot
#BreakingNews 🚨 Fire breaks out in shop on Kapde Gali in Panvel, firefighting underway.#Fire#Panvel#KapdeGali#PanvelFirepic.twitter.com/6dJCosH8kU— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 20, 2024