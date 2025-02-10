Maharashtra Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs 8-9 Shops In Nandurbar; Causing Losses of ₹50-60 Lakh (Watch Video)

A devastating fire broke out on Prakasha Road in Shahada, Nandurbar, engulfing 8-9 shops and causing extensive damage to properties. The affected establishments include a car repair garage, an electrical store, and a mandap material shop. Firefighters have been working tirelessly to control the blaze, but the flames have already caused significant destruction.

Initial reports suggest that the total losses from the fire are estimated to be between ₹50-60 lakh. Several vehicles parked nearby have also been damaged by the inferno. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities are investigating the incident. The swift response of the fire department has helped prevent further spread of the flames, but the residents and shop owners are left grappling with the aftermath of this devastating event.