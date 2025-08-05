Maharashtra: Fisheries Commissioner Withdraws Diesel Ban on Indian Oil, Fishing Season Resumes in Raigad

The Fisheries Department’s sudden decision to restrict Raigad fishermen from buying subsidized diesel from Indian Oil created chaos on the first day of the fishing season. On July 31, Commissioner Kishor Tawde issued a directive asking fishing associations not to purchase fuel from the company. As a result, hundreds of boats remained stranded at the docks without access to tax-free diesel. With the seasonal ban ending on August 1, local fishermen, who had fully prepared their vessels after 61 days of waiting, were left frustrated and financially distressed, losing valuable fishing time and raising strong protests against the policy.

The fatwa quickly became a major setback as many fishermen reported losing three crucial days of work, leading to substantial economic losses. Anger grew among Raigad’s fishing communities, who demanded an immediate rollback of the order. According to reports, groups expressed outrage over the Fisheries Commissioner’s directive and staged demonstrations against the move. Recognizing the growing unrest, Commissioner Kishor Tawde reversed the decision and removed restrictions on diesel procurement from Indian Oil. With the ban lifted, thousands of boats finally set out to sea, regaining access to tax-free diesel for their operations.

Meanwhile, Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane announced a major technological advancement aimed at transforming the fisheries sector. Through a recent X post, he revealed that the department will adopt Artificial Intelligence for the first time to boost fish production, distribution, and sectoral growth. A Smart Fish Stock Assessment System (SFSS) is being developed, with a Memorandum of Understanding signed on July 8, 2025. This project will enhance reservoir management, improve fishery data collection, and strengthen marketing systems. Officials present included Dr. N. Ramaswamy, Commissioner Kishor Tawde, and Sai Krishna.