Maharashtra: Five Arrested for Kidnapping and Extortion of Parli Industrialist, Rs 17 Lakh Recovered

Parli, Maharashtra (December 16, 2024): Industrialist Amol Dube was abducted at gunpoint from Parli Industrial Estate on December 9. Five suspects have been arrested by Parli City Police for allegedly kidnapping Dube, extorting ₹8.28 lakh, including a gold biscuit and cash, and releasing him after threats. Police also seized a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, and two vehicles used in the crime, totaling ₹17.12 lakh in recovered property, officials said during a press conference on Monday.

The operation was led by Beed Superintendent of Police Avinash Bargal and Sambhajinagar Police Inspector Dhananjay Dhone, who provided details about the arrests and the investigation.

Among the arrested are Chaitanya Pandhari Umap (24), Sagar alias Bablu Suryawanshi (22), Shankar Bhagwan Jogdand (22), and Sachin Shriram Jogdand (25), all residents of Parli Ves in Ambajogai, and Jai alias Sonu Sanjay Kasbe (26) from Siddharth Nagar, Parli. Police identified Kasbe as the mastermind behind the crime. He was apprehended in Pune, while the pistol and live cartridge were recovered from Sachin Jogdand, Inspector Dhone said.

The first suspect was apprehended within three days of the complaint, followed by the others. All suspects have been remanded to police custody.

On December 9, at 9 p.m., five unidentified individuals, their faces covered, intercepted Dube near his office, threatening him at gunpoint. He was forced into a car and taken to Kanherewadi Ghat on the Parli-Ambajogai road. The suspects demanded ₹2 crore in ransom and threatened to kill him.

Fearing for his life, Dube handed over cash, a gold locket, and a gold biscuit arranged by his driver. After extorting the items, the suspects released him around 11:30 p.m. and fled toward Ambajogai.

Dube returned to Parli and lodged a complaint the following day, December 10, at the Parli City Police Station. Based on his statement, police registered a case of kidnapping and extortion against five unidentified individuals.

Investigation and Recovery

Under the guidance of SP Avinash Bargal, Additional SP Chetana Tidke, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajguru, multiple teams from Parli City Police, LCB Beed, and the IT Cell were formed. Inspector Dhananjay Dhone directed teams to review CCTV footage and mobile tower data from the crime scene to trace the suspects' movements.

Their efforts led to the arrest of five of the six accused and the recovery of the stolen items, including a gold biscuit and cash, along with two vehicles, a country-made pistol, and a live cartridge.

Reward for the Team

“The kidnapping and extortion case was a serious matter. The investigative team, led by Inspector Dhananjay Dhone and comprising officers from Parli City Police, Sambhajinagar Police, and the IT Cell, successfully solved the case and recovered property worth ₹17 lakh. The team has been rewarded for their diligent efforts,” said SP Avinash Bargal.