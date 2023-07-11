Maharashtra: Five devotees rescued from temple in middle of swollen Wainganga river

In the Bhandara region of Maharashtra, five people were saved from a temple that was in the middle of a river on Tuesday when water levels surged as a result of the heavy rains.

The water level of Wainganga river rose to 243.60 meters amid heavy rains in the area and five persons who were at Nrusingh Temple got stranded, District Disaster Management Officer Abhishek Naamdas said.

The district search and rescue team reached the scene this morning and brought out the stranded persons safely after efforts of more than two hours, he said. Devotees had been in the temple since Saturday and were unaware of the rising water levels, the official said.