Maharashtra: Five injured in communal clash in Ahmednagar district

At least five persons were injured in a communal clash over a procession in Shevgaon village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra where several shops and vehicles were damaged in stone pelting, police said.

Police have detained 32 people so far and registered cases against 150 others after the incident on Sunday night, an official said. Internet services have been suspended in Shevgaon village, about 65 km from the Ahmednagar district headquarters.

Multiple shops and vehicles were damaged during stone pelting, the official said. He said heavy police force, including SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) and riot control squad, is deployed in the village. Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said the situation is under control in Ahmednagar.

Those who are trying to trigger riots will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against those who are helping to create such untoward incidents, he said in Pune.