Maharashtra: Five members of a single family, die in drowning incident

A family of five drowned in a water-filled quarry in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday. The tragic incident took place in Sandap village near Dombivali after the family members had jumped into the quarry to save one of the children who slipped and fell into the water, police said. Villagers said that due to water scarcity the family members had gone to the quarry to wash clothes. When the women were washing clothes, a child fell into the quarry, the NDTV reported.

To save the child, the rest of the four members in the family jumped into the water and later drowned. “A woman and her daughter-in-law were washing clothes near the quarry when one of the woman’s three grandchildren, who were sitting close by, apparently slipped into the water. The other four tried to rescue the child but they all drowned," a police official said. The deceased have been identified as Mira Gaikwad (55), her daughter-in-law Apeksha (30) and grandchildren Mayuresh (15), Moksha (13) and Nilesh (15).