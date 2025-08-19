Maharashtra Flood Havoc: Mumbai Faces Devastating Rains as 7 Lives Lost and 800 Villages Affected

At least seven people have lost their lives, and five others remain missing as heavy rainfall wreaked havoc across Maharashtra, damaging homes, livestock, and farmlands. The downpour left more than 800 villages affected and destroyed nearly four lakh hectares of agricultural land. Rescue and relief efforts were launched in several villages, where teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the armed forces managed to evacuate at least 206 people in Nanded district. Officials confirmed that operations are still underway in the worst-hit areas to prevent further casualties and damage.

Mumbai came to a grinding halt after receiving 177 mm of rainfall within six hours on Monday, August 18, 2025. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired an emergency review meeting with senior officials at the disaster control headquarters, directing immediate preparedness of the state machinery. He warned that heavy rainfall is expected between August 18 and 21, putting around 16 districts under red and orange alerts. To ensure public safety, schools and colleges in several areas, including Mumbai and Thane, were instructed to remain closed on Tuesday, August 19, following the alert issued by the weather department.

The government has instructed district officials to conduct panchanamas to assess property and crop losses. In addition, coordination with Telangana and Karnataka has been initiated to discharge excess water from major dams and reduce the risk of flooding in Maharashtra. Particular attention is being paid to the Almatti dam, where water levels are being monitored closely. Authorities are also preparing for possible evacuations if the situation worsens. The focus remains on mitigating damage to life, agriculture, and infrastructure as rains continue to batter large parts of the state.

In Mumbai, the relentless rainfall of more than 200 mm since Sunday evening severely impacted transport and daily life. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for schools and colleges only by noon on Monday, creating confusion as classes had already started. Waterlogging across several low-lying areas caused long traffic snarls, while local train services on Central and Harbour lines were delayed by up to 20 minutes. Bus services by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were diverted in key locations such as Chembur, Sion, Wadala, and Hindmata, further disrupting commuting across the city.

The heavy showers also resulted in tragic incidents across Mumbai. According to BMC, at least one person was killed when a house collapsed, while another person sustained injuries after a tree fell. In a separate case, one individual went missing after being reportedly washed away in Bandra West. The incident was reported at 2:14 pm, and search and rescue operations were still ongoing when reports last came in. Authorities confirmed that emergency teams had been deployed to ensure immediate medical care and to track the missing person as rain-related accidents continued to rise.

Several other incidents highlighted the city’s vulnerability during extreme weather. In Chembur’s New Ashok Nagar, a retaining wall constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority collapsed, damaging seven hutments, though no casualties were reported. In Matunga, a school bus carrying six children and two staff members was stuck for more than 30 minutes in knee-deep water before being rescued by police. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby districts, urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel. Offices were also advised to release employees early to ensure their safety.

The Marathwada region bore the maximum brunt of the rains, recording six of the seven deaths reported in Maharashtra over the last two days. In Nanded district, three lives were lost, while Beed reported two fatalities and Hingoli one. Alongside the human toll, villages in these districts reported destruction of homes, heavy crop losses, and loss of livestock. With many families displaced, local administrations have set up temporary shelters. Relief efforts continue, but the widespread damage has raised concerns about long-term recovery for farmers and villagers in the already drought-prone Marathwada region.