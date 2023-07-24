Maharashtra: Floods and lightning in Nagpur division claim 11 lives in 10 days

At last 11 people have died due to floods and lightning in Nagpur division of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region so far since since July 13, while more than 1,600 houses have been damaged after heavy rains in the area, officials said.

Rains also affected 875.84 hectares of agriculture land in parts of the Nagpur division- which consists of Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts, as per a preliminary report issued by authorities here. Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Vidarbha region comprising Amravati, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal since the last few days.

Eleven people lost their lives in incidents of flooding and lightning in the Nagpur division from July 13 till date, as per the report. Gadchiroli and Bhandara witnessed three deaths each, Wardha and Gondia two each and Chandrapur reported one death, it said. The report said 1,601 houses and huts were damaged in the six districts of Nagpur division, while 39 animals also died in the rain fury.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Akola recorded 107.9 mm rainfall, followed by Yavatmal-24.0 mm, Wardha-23.4 mm, Amravati- 15.6 mm, Nagpur-6.7 mm, Gadchiroli-3.0 mm, Gondia-2.2 mm, Brahmpuri (in Chandrapur)-2.4 mm and Buldhana-2.0 mm, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur.