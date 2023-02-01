Maharashtra: Four dead, 20 injured after tyre burst on Pune-Solapur highway

Four people died on the spot and more than 20 were injured when a luxury bus collided with a truck parked on the road near Chaufula on the Pune-Solapur highway in Pune district’s Daund taluka on Wednesday morning.

The injured have been shifted to Chaufula and Pune. The accident took place at around 5 am. 35 passengers were travelling on the bus going from Solapur to Pune. The bus has been extensively damaged in this accident.

Police inspector Hemant Shendge said four people died and 20 persons were injured in the accident, adding that one of the deceased was a policeman, identified as Nitin Shinde of Pune City police.

A team of Pune rural police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the mishap. The victims were taken to a hospital and further investigation is on, the police said.