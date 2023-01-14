Maharashtra: Four of family found dead in Pune, suicide pact suspected

A couple and their two children were found dead in their house here, police said suspecting it to be a case of suicide pact.

Dipak Thote (55), his wife Indu (45), their son (24), and daughter (17) were found dead in their house in the Keshavnagar area late Friday night, said a police officer from Mundhwa police station.

No suicide note has been found so far. We are probing the suicide angle and according to the preliminary information, there was some financial loss to the family, the police officer said.

He said the deaths were caused due to consumption of a poisonous substance.