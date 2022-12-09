Maharashtra: Four villages from Buldhana district seek to merge into Madhya Pradesh

Four villages in Jalgoan Jamod taluka in Buldhana district of Northern Maharashtra have written to the district administration, sayingthat they want to merge into Madhya Pradesh as their demands are not being fulfilled.

According to a report of PTI, A letter by Sarpanch Rajesh Mohan and others said the villages of Bhingara, Gomal-1, Gomal -2 and Chalistapari, located near the MP border, are struggling to get basic amenities for the last 75 years.

The demand comes against the backdrop of Karnataka Chief Minister recently claiming, amid tension over a border dispute, that some villages in southern Maharashtra’s Sangli district once wanted to be part of Karnataka because of their acute water problem.

Among other things, residents of these villages find it difficult to get the Scheduled Tribes certificate even though they are tribals, the letter claimed. The villagers warned of agitation in front of Sub Divisional office on December 13 if their demands were not met.