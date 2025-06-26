Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: First Round Allotment and Cut-Off List to be Released at 5 PM Today

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department is set to release the much-awaited first round allotment list, merit list, and cut-off list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions today, June 26, 2025. This marks a crucial step in the centralized admission process for students across the state.

What will be released today?

The Junior College allotment list for Round 1

Details of the allotted junior college accessible through the student login

Display of the list of students allotted seats

Cut-off list for admission under the first round

Following the release, students must complete essential admission procedures between June 27 and July 3. These include:

Proceeding for admission at the allotted junior college

Reporting to the college for document verification and fee payment

Confirming or rejecting admission via the college login

Requesting admission cancellation, if needed

The vacant seats remaining after the first round will be displayed on July 5, paving the way for the next round of admissions.

Admission statistics for FYJC 2025

This year, a total of 9,435 junior colleges and higher secondary schools have registered for the first round, offering a massive 21,23,040 seats. Out of these, 18,97,526 seats are available through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), while 2,25,514 seats are reserved under various quotas.

The registration process for Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 began on May 21 but faced an interruption due to a website crash. The process resumed smoothly on May 26 at 11 am.

How to check the FYJC 1st merit list

Visit the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in Click on the link for FYJC 1st merit list download Log in with your credentials, if prompted View and download the merit list for future reference

Students are advised to stay updated and complete all required admission formalities within the stipulated dates to secure their seats.