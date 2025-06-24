Maharashtra: Ganeshotsav 2025 Special Train Tickets to Konkan Sold Out Within Minutes In One Day

A large number of people travel from Mumbai to Konkan for Ganeshotsav every year, resulting in a massive rush of passengers on the railways during this period. This year, train reservation tickets were “sold out” on the very first day. As soon as bookings for the August 22 journey opened at 8 am on Monday (June 23), tickets for all major trains to Konkan were sold within minutes. Due to this, commuters are demanding more Ganpati special trains.

Ganpati festival will begin from August 27 this year, and people usually travel to their hometowns a few days in advance. Since August 22 and 23 fall on a weekend with government holidays, many plan to leave for Konkan on Friday. However, all regular train tickets for August 22 were booked within minutes on the first day of booking, which was on June 23. Trains like the Vande Bharat, Janshatabdi Express, Konkan Kanya, Mandvi and Tutari Express are already showing long waiting lists.

Each year, around 12 to 13 lakh people from Mumbai travel to Konkan for the festival. Train journeys remain a popular choice due to affordability, comfort, and safety. However, with Ganpati special trains not yet announced, passengers are left to rely on regular services. Commuters are urging railway authorities to announce additional trains without further delay.