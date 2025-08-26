Maharashtra Ganeshotsav Gift: Centre Releases Advance Salaries for Central Govt Staff Ahead of Festival

The central government has announced major relief for its employees and pensioners in Maharashtra and Kerala ahead of the upcoming festive season. To ensure that workers can celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam without financial strain, the Union Finance Ministry has decided to release the August month’s salary and pension in advance. This move comes as both states gear up for their respective major festivals, with lakhs of families depending on timely payments to meet additional festive expenses and plan celebrations with ease.

According to the Finance Ministry’s order, all central government employees working in Maharashtra will receive their August salary on August 26, 2025, a day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. This applies not only to administrative staff but also to employees in crucial departments like Defence, Posts, and Telecommunications. The decision aims to reduce any financial burden during festival shopping and preparations. With Ganesh Chaturthi falling on August 27 this year, the government’s move ensures families have funds readily available to celebrate the occasion joyfully.

In Kerala, a similar arrangement has been made for employees and pensioners, considering the significance of the Onam festival. Salaries and pensions were credited on August 25, 2025, just before the festivities began. The government clarified that this step was intended to provide immediate relief to households at a time when expenditures generally rise due to traditional rituals, feasts, and gift-giving customs. By advancing payments, the administration hopes to create a stress-free environment where employees can focus on celebrations instead of worrying about finances.

Officials further stated that the advance disbursement of salaries and pensions will later be adjusted against the monthly accounts. Any necessary reconciliation will be carried out at the end of August, ensuring no discrepancies in financial records. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also been instructed to ensure smooth and timely credit of funds into beneficiaries’ accounts. This proactive measure by the Centre has brought cheer to lakhs of employees, with many hailing it as a thoughtful gesture that will double the joy of festive celebrations in both states.