Maharashtra Gas Leak: 3 Dead, 9 Hospitalised After Explosion at Fertiliser Plant in Sangli

Three people, including two women, were killed, and nine others were hospitalized after a gas leak triggered a blast in a reactor at a fertiliser plant in Maharashtra's Sangli district, an official confirmed on Friday. The incident occurred around 6:30 pm on Thursday at the Myanmar Chemical Company located in Shalgaon MIDC, Kadegaon tehsil, the official added. According to the police, a reactor at the fertiliser plant exploded, releasing toxic chemical fumes.

"Due to the gas leak, some 12 people in the unit were affected and taken to hospital. Of them, two women workers and a security guard have died. Nine others are being treated," said Sangram Shewale, senior inspector of Kadegaon police station.

Sangli Superintendent of Police Sandip Ghuge stated that ammonia is suspected to be the gas involved in the incident. Seven of the injured have been admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Karad, with five of them currently in the ICU, according to another official. The two women who tragically lost their lives have been identified as Suchita Uthale (50) from Yetgaon in Sangli district and Neelam Rethrekar (26) from Masur in Satara district, the official added.