Maharashtra: Gera Developments acquires 12.5-acre land to invest Rs 1,400 crore to build housing project in Pune

Realty firm Anarock Developments has acquired a 12.5-acre land in Pune and will invest about Rs 1,400 crore to develop a residential project. Real estate consultant Anarock facilitated this land deal.

We have bought 12.5 acre land at Wagholi in East Pune from another developer. The total development potential is 25 lakh square feet, Gera Developments MD Rohit Gera told PTI.

The company will launch a child-centric residential project on this plot in May-June this year in a price range between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1.2 crore.

Asked about the project cost, Gera said it would be around Rs 1,400 crore, including land and construction cost. The company would fund the project cost through equity, debt and customers' advance against sales.

Mohammed Aslam, President of Anarock Capital, said the land has been earmarked for the development of a themed residential project.

Gera Developments, one of the leading real estate firms in Maharashtra, is currently developing 2.8 million square feet, of which 2 million square feet is housing and 8,00,000 square feet commercial.