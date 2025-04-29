Maharashtra Government Announces ₹50 Lakh Aid for Families Affected by Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday paid heartfelt tribute to the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of several pilgrims, including individuals from Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a special Cabinet meeting where the government expressed deep condolences and solidarity with the bereaved families. Fadnavis announced a financial assistance package of ₹50 lakh for the families of the victims hailing from Maharashtra. Beyond financial aid, the Chief Minister also assured comprehensive assistance in the form of educational support for children of the victims and government employment for eligible family members. In a notable instance, the daughter of Santosh Jagdale — one of the deceased — will be offered a government job.

#BREAKING: Maharashtra Cabinet pays tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims. CM Devendra Fadnavis announces ₹50 lakh aid for families from Maharashtra, assures education and employment support. Santosh Jagdale’s daughter to receive a government job pic.twitter.com/2jzD5i01nW — IANS (@ians_india) April 29, 2025

Also Read: India Attacks Pakistan at UN Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says 'Fuelling Global Terrorism'

The attack has led to a massive exodus of tourists from Kashmir, and the latest warnings came as tourists were gradually returning to the state, including Pahalgam. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government has closed 48 out of 87 tourist destinations across Kashmir after intelligence agencies warned of the possibility of more terror attacks. Communication intercepts have confirmed that some sleeper cells in the valley were activated following the Pahalgam attack and have been instructed to initiate operations, according to sources. It also indicated that Pakistan’s spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is planning targeted attacks on non-local individuals, CID personnel, and Kashmiri Pandits, particularly in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts. The report further warned that, given the vulnerability of railway infrastructure and the significant presence of non-local railway staff in the Valley, the possibility of an attack targeting the Railways cannot be ruled out. Agencies have advised railway security personnel to avoid moving outside their designated camps and barracks.In response, security forces have deployed anti-fidayeen squads, primarily from the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, to sensitive tourist locations; this includes Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and the Dal Lake areas, which remain open to visitors. Overall, security measures have been significantly strengthened.



