Maharashtra Government Committed to Poor but Those Born With Silver Spoon in Mouth Won’t Understand, Says Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated on Thursday that the Maharashtra government is dedicated to the welfare of the poor. However, he criticized those born with a silver spoon in their mouth won’t understand the plight of the deprived section of society.

Speaking at a rally during his ‘Jan Sanman Yatra’, Pawar urged attendees to resist the opposition's “false campaigns” and said the government's initiatives aimed at benefiting youth, women, Warkaris (followers of Lord Vithoba), and other groups.

“We have deposited Rs 3,000 in the accounts of eligible women,” said the NCP chief, referring to the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, which provides monthly aid of Rs 1,500 to married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Pawar criticized the opposition for dismissing the Ladki Bahin scheme as an “election jumla,” calling it a false campaign. He assured that no funds would be reclaimed from anyone, and accused the opposition of attempting to undermine the schemes. “Those born with a silver spoon won’t understand the plight of the poor,” Pawar added.

Pawar highlighted that the government is providing three free cooking gas cylinders annually to 52 lakh families across the state and covering the education fees for girls and women. He dismissed concerns that these schemes would destabilize the state’s finances, asserting that Maharashtra’s revenue collection remains strong. “The state requires Rs 75,000 crore for these schemes. We have the funds, so we are implementing them,” Pawar said.