Maharashtra Government Declares 2025 Public Holidays: Complete List Inside

The Maharashtra government has released the list of holidays in a notification dated December 4, 2024 (Wednesday). These holidays are designated for state government employees throughout the year, as authorized by Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881. This annual announcement serves as a reference for public institutions, private organizations, and individuals planning their schedules for the upcoming year. Notably, only banks will be closed on April 1 (Tuesday) to finalize their annual accounts, while government offices will remain open on that day.

In addition to the 24 public holidays, the Maharashtra government has also declared 'Bhaubeej' (Bhai Dooj) on October 23 (Thursday) as an additional holiday for the following organizations:

State Government Offices

State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)

Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Village Panchayats. As the nation prepares to welcome the New Year, many individuals are looking forward to planning longer breaks in line with the paid holidays announced by the government.

Here is the full list of public holidays in Maharashtra for 2025:

Republic Day: January 26, 2025 (Sunday) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: February 19, 2025 (Wednesday) Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025 (Wednesday) Holi: March 14, 2025 (Friday) Gudhi Padwa: March 30, 2025 (Sunday) Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitra): March 31, 2025 (Monday) Ram Navami: April 6, 2025 (Sunday) Mahavir Janmakalyanak: April 10, 2025 (Thursday) Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2025 (Monday) Good Friday: April 18, 2025 (Friday) Maharashtra Day: May 1, 2025 (Thursday) Buddha Purnima: May 12, 2025 (Monday) Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha): June 7, 2025 (Saturday) Muharram: July 6, 2025 (Sunday) Independence Day: August 15, 2025 (Friday) Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 15, 2025 (Friday) Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) Id-E-Milad: September 5, 2025 (Friday) Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2025 (Thursday) Dussehra: October 2, 2025 (Thursday) Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan): October 21, 2025 (Tuesday) Diwali (Bali Pratipada): October 22, 2025 (Wednesday) Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) Christmas: December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

This comprehensive list helps employees and individuals alike to plan their activities and vacations throughout the year.