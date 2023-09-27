Maharashtra government issues strict rules to curb visitors' number at Mantralaya

The Maharashtra government has decided to take strict measures for entry to Mantralaya amid overcrowding and suicide attempts. Online entrance passes will be issued for admission; colour-coded entrance passes as well as drones will also be used to monitor them. Also, visitors will not be allowed to carry more than Rs 10,000 in cash while entering the premises.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags for vehicles, Visitors will be registered through web portals and mobile apps. Entry will not be on the floor of the section where they want to go; they will be allowed to go anywhere else. RFID tags will be applied to the vehicles. After 6.15 pm, the police will check the entire ministry and evict visitors if they are waiting. Netting on each floor to prevent jumping The average number of Mantralaya visitors is 3,500 and goes up to 5,000 on the day of the cabinet meeting, according to official data.

Invisible steel plants will be installed on the floors to prevent jumping. Otherwise, these nets will allow you to even peek down from the floor. Stray dogs and cats will also be evacuated from the premises. There are two petrol pumps near mantralaya. They will also undergo a fire audit for safety.

