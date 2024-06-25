Maharashtra Government Likely To Introduce MP-like 'Ladli Behna' Scheme; Announcement Expected In Monsoon Session Of Legislature

Following the Lok Sabha Election 2024, political parties in Maharashtra have shifted their focus to the upcoming Assembly elections. Due to the setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling coalition—comprising the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and BJP—has started to tread cautiously. In an effort to attract women and young voters, the ruling coalition is making significant efforts. One such initiative is the potential implementation of the "Ladli Behna" scheme in Maharashtra, inspired by a similar program in Madhya Pradesh. If implemented, this scheme is expected to cost the state exchequer approximately 15,000 to 20,000 crores annually.

The Shinde government in the state is likely to introduce the "Ladli Behna" scheme soon to attract young and female voters. Recently, a team of government officials was sent to Madhya Pradesh to study their "Ladli Behe

na" scheme. This team examined how the scheme is implemented and its exact framework. Based on their findings, work is now underway to implement the scheme in Maharashtra. According to reports, there is a possibility that the scheme will be announced in the upcoming monsoon session.

Also Read| Bombay HC Questions Differential Treatment: Streets and Footpaths Cleared for PM and VVIPs, Why Not for Everyone?.

In Madhya Pradesh, the then-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan introduced the Ladli Behna scheme to provide financial assistance to poor women. The scheme received significant acclaim in Madhya Pradesh, helping Shivraj Singh Chouhan win the state assembly elections by a large margin, with strong support from women voters. Following this success, the BJP also won all 29 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. The ruling coalition in Maharashtra hopes to replicate this success by implementing the Ladli Behna scheme, believing it will benefit them similarly.

Through this scheme, financial assistance will be provided to poor women. In the initial phase, 90 to 95 lakh women below the poverty line are expected to receive monthly payments of 1,200 to 1,500 rupees. Women aged 21 to 60 years, including widows, divorcees, and those separated, will be eligible for this benefit. The amount will be directly deposited into the beneficiaries' bank accounts each month. The aim of the scheme is to make women financially independent and provide them with support.