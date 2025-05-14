Maharashtra Government Ties Up With Blackstone for Rs 5,127 Cr Industrial Push With 27,510 Job Opportunities

The Blackstone Group's subsidiaries, Nexus Industrial Parks (formerly Xsio Logistics Parks) and Horizon Industrial Parks, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, significantly enhancing Maharashtra's industrial and logistics infrastructure. Over ten contemporary industrial and multimodal logistics parks are to be developed throughout important Maharashtra regions as part of this momentous partnership. The proposed construction of these projects will take place on 18.5 million square feet of land, totalling 794.2 acres. It is anticipated that the program will create about 27,510 direct and indirect job opportunities, with a total of Rs 5,127 crore in foreign direct investment (FDI) being involved.

Also Read: Mumbai to Host India’s First Inter Passenger Terminal Show On June 11-12

Strategically placed in industrial centres like Nagpur, Bhiwandi, Chakan, Khandwa, Sinnar, and Panvel will be the logistics parks. These cutting-edge initiatives will be in line with the Maharashtra Logistics Policy 2024, include digital infrastructure, and be environmentally sustainable. "This initiative will pave the way for world-class, ESG-compliant industrial and logistics hubs in Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, and other key locations, creating a strong foundation for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain excellence in India," said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting the partnership's transformative potential.

Industries Secretary Dr. P. Anbalagan and Horizon Industrial Parks President R.K. Narayanan signed the Memorandum of Understanding at Sahyadri State Guest House. The ceremony was also attended by MIDC CEO P. Velarasu, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashwini Bhide, Deputy Secretary Laxmikant Dhoke, and top Blackstone officials Tuhin Parikh, Alok Jain, and Ashish Agarwal.