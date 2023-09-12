Maharashtra government to drop cases against Maratha quota protesters

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced the withdrawal of police cases filed against pro-Maratha reservation protesters in Jalna district, which is the focal point of the recent protests on this matter. Additionally, he has appealed to the quota activist Manoj Jarange to conclude his indefinite hunger strike.

He has also announced the suspension of three police officials involved in lathi-charge on quota agitators in central Maharashtra’s Jalna district in the first week of September. CM made these announcements on Monday following his chairing of an all-party gathering in Mumbai. This meeting took place amidst the ongoing Maratha quota agitation, which is spearheaded by Jarange.

The activist has been engaged in an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, advocating for reservation in government jobs and educational opportunities under the OBC category for the Maratha community. Jarange on Monday said he will take a decision on Tuesday afternoon on continuing his hunger strike and asserted he would not succumb to pressure from either the government or the opposition on the quota issue.

CM Shinde told reporters here, The state government has decided to withdraw police cases filed against Maratha quota protesters. Necessary instructions have been given to officials as well. The state government has decided to suspend three police officials who were involved in lathi-charge on Maratha quota protesters, the CM said.

Shinde said all parties attending the meeting passed a resolution requesting Jarange to withdraw his fast. Maharashtra is a progressive state. We want harmony and peace among all communities. All parties passed a resolution requesting Manoj Jarange to withdraw his fast. I personally request him to call off his fast. The state government needs time to complete the procedure to make decisions (on quota issue), he said.