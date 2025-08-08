Maharashtra Government to Ensure Minimum Wages for Sanitation Workers in Police Stations

In a major relief for around 1,800 contractual sanitation workers employed in police stations across Maharashtra, the state government has initiated steps to ensure they receive minimum wages. Following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of State for Home Affairs Yogesh Kadam issued instructions during a meeting at Mantralaya to implement the wage policy immediately. This move is set to bring parity between these workers and those employed in other government departments. Additionally, the Home Department is working positively towards implementing the recommendations of the Lad-Page Committee for the welfare of permanent sanitation workers.

The Home Department has taken a progressive stance to provide equal pay and benefits to all sanitation staff, whether permanent or contractual. These include not just salaries but also allowances equivalent to those received by workers in other government sectors. Kadam emphasized that the 2017 government resolution must be followed to clear pending wage arrears. Furthermore, he stated that no sanitation worker should be subjected to injustice or discrimination during implementation. Key officials present during the meeting included IG (Administration) Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Secretary Ravindra Patil, and union representatives Uday Bhat and Jeevan Surude from the Maharashtra State General Workers Union.