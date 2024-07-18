Maharashtra Government to Promote Marathi Language in UK and Japan Schools

The state government has initiated measures to preserve and promote Maharashtra's linguistic and cultural heritage among the diaspora by setting up committees to offer Marathi language education to students from Class 1 to 5 in the United Kingdom and Japan.

In January, the state signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with private organizations to provide children of Marathi-speaking families the opportunity to learn the Marathi language and its culture.

This initiative seeks to preserve and promote the Marathi language and culture among the younger generation of Maharashtrians living abroad. Core committees have been established to work with the UK Marathi Mandal in developing a basic-level syllabus for students in the UK.

According to a report of TOI, the textbooks will be prescribed by Balbharati, the state's textbook bureau, and the State Council of Educational Research and Training will set the exam papers. Students will take an exam in Class 5, assessed by the state board, and certificates will be issued to those who successfully complete the course, ensuring standardized education in Marathi language and culture. Similarly, the state has partnered with the Edogawa India Cultural Centre and Tokyo Marathi Mandal in Japan to encourage children from Marathi-speaking families to learn the language.

The state will train teachers from these countries, permitting a 20% modification in the textbooks to ensure the curriculum is adapted to the local context while preserving the core elements of Marathi language and culture. The organizations will identify interested students, and the initiative is expected to be implemented this year.