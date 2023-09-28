Maharashtra government to transform 250 Ashram Shalas into Adarsha schools

The Maharashtra government with the tribal development department plans to convert 250 Ashram Shalas (residential schools for tribal children) into Adarsha schools. Apart from infrastructural development, the plan is to provide an education system which promotes critical thinking, and scientific temperament.Maharashtra has formed a committee headed by the commissioner of tribal development department to prepare and execute the plan, including creation of the curriculum.

Out of a total 497 Ashram Shalas spread across Maharashtra; 250 are selected based on parameters such as its location and, existing infrastructural facilities among all.Tribal development department of Maharashtra issues a Government Resolution (GR) on Tuesday which details the infrastructural and academic facilities to be provided at proposed model residential schools.According to the GR, the infrastructural development includes basic necessities such as safe buildings with adequate number of toilets and an appropriate residence for children.