Maharashtra Government Torn Apart by Internal Differences, There May Be “Bloodshed” in Ticket Distribution: Sanjay Raut

Attacking the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that it is torn by internal differences and that bloodshed might occur over the issue of ticket distribution in the assembly elections.

"There is a government running (in Maharashtra) which is torn apart by internal differences...Go anywhere in Mumbai, Thane or Nashik, the situation is the same...," he said.

"The government running in Maharashtra has no right to run. It is unconstitutional. When the issue of ticket distribution comes up, there may be bloodshed in the meeting, I am hearing such remarks," he added.

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

Also Read: Ladki Bahin Yojana: State Government Ensures Full Withdrawal of Scheme Benefits Without Loan Deductions

The Election Commission has not yet announced the schedule for assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand though it has announced polling dates for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.Raut earlier slammed the BJP government for "postponing elections to break Hemant Soren party" in Jharkhand.

Also Read: Badlapur Bandh: BJP Leader Navneet Kaur Rana Demands Harsh Punishment Against Accused for Sexually Assaulting Minor

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader emphasised the collaborative efforts of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP), and the Congress Party to challenge the ruling alliance in the state.There has been speculation that former Jharkhand Chief Minister Chamapi Soren may leave Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and join the BJP. Sanjay Raut has accused the BJP of "pressurising" the Election Commission to postpone assembly polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.