Maharashtra Government Websites to Be Down on May 15–16 for Technical Upgrades

Mumbai: The official website of the Government of Maharashtra, www.maharashtra.gov.in, and the Government Resolutions portal, www.gr.maharashtra.gov.in, will be undergoing technical upgrades along with routine maintenance. Therefore, the portals will remain unavailable for two days — May 15 and 16, 2025 — as informed by the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation.

During this period, no services will be available on the official website of the Government of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra IT Corporation has issued a press release requesting all citizens and government officials/employees to take note of this downtime.