Maharashtra government will complete its term assures Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the Eknath Shinde-BJP government was legitimate and will remain in power, remarks viewed as a swipe at the Uddhav Thackeray -led Shiv Sena faction which has been predicting its collapse.He said the government, which came to power in June 2022, was formed as per Constitutional norms and rules. Addressing the state BJP executive in Nashik city in north Maharashtra, Fadnavis said he was confident that the Supreme Court will rule in "our" favour, a reference to the disqualification plea filed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction against 16 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led group.

Without naming the Uddhav Thackeray faction, the senior BJP leader refuted the criticism that the government was illegal and that many members (of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) will be disqualified (by the apex court)."This message is being spread so that the remaining 10-15 MLAs (in the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena camp) don't defect. Whatever we have done is as per the rules and adhering to the Constitution. Our government is not of gaddars (traitors) but of khuddars (self-respecting people)," Fadnavis said. He said that Maha Vikas Aghadi's rule (from November 2019 to June 2022) was marked by corruption and that no efforts. He said the Shinde-led government will not only complete its term but will be re-elected with a huge majority (in the 2024 Assembly elections). Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have been saying the state government will not last long.