Maharashtra govt announces early summer vacations in schools amid heatwave

In the wake rising heatwave conditions, in the state, Maharashtra government on Thursday announced early summer vacation for primary, middle, and higher secondary schools of the State Board from April 21, 2023. In several parts of the Country, the temperature has already surpassed 40 degrees Celsius.Maharashtra government announces early summer vacation for primary, middle and higher secondary schools of State board from 21st April, in view of heatwave conditions, reads a tweet from ANI.

Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai experienced heatwave conditions with the suburban Santacruz observatory in the metropolis recording a temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius while Navi Mumbai sizzled at 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.A temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal which qualifies as a heatwave was recorded by the Santacruz observatory that measures meteorological parameters in suburban Mumbai, the Met department said. At least 14 persons died due to heat stroke after attending the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai on 16 April.